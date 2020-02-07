Miranda Kerr says she respects Katy Perry very much

Although Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry have dated the same man, and one could assume that there would be some animosity between the couple, Kerr says he has a lot of "respect,quot; for the pop star, who is scheduled to marry the pirates of the Caribbean alum.

According to Bang Showbiz, the 39-year-old model, who has a son named Flynn with the actor, really admires the singer and songwriter. Bang Showbiz says that Miranda was present at the launch of the Kora Organics product earlier this week, where he told reporters that his nine-year-old daughter, Flynn, really loves skin care because she always used it when she was a child .

Kerr fans know that she has another 21-month-old son with Evan Spiegel, the founder of Snapchat. As for the way Perry and Kerr get along, Kerr explained that she and the pop star really fit well.

Kerr claimed that she and Katy were like a "modern family." In addition, Kerr explained that she and Bloom were like a family; As if he were a brother to her. She and Bloom have a very affectionate relationship with each other, which may seem strange to people outside of him.

What Kerr described as a "modern family,quot; could also grow in the future, as the 35-year-old singer and Bloom hope to have children together at some time in the future. The 43-year-old actor has previously stated that he loves children, especially after seeing how Katy treats children.

As previously reported, Perry and Bloom are preparing to get married in the spring of this year, after the postponement at the end of 2019. Bloom and Perry confirmed that they advanced the wedding because they could not get the place they wanted, but because of problems in Your romance

Earlier this week, Miranda also shared with People Magazine about how she and Evan Spiegel couldn't be happier.



