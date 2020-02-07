Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have the sweetest love story

Mila Kunis She is very aware that she is # blessed.
And not only in the cliche of the type of Instagram subtitles that some women throw when their loved ones think of bringing flowers home or preparing something for dinner. No, his good fortune is that about seven years later Ashton Kutcher He never had to complain about his behavior less than spectacular.
"My husband doesn't bother me," he told E! News in an interview with her Bad Moms Christmas costars in 2017. "It really doesn't. I don't know if this happens later, we've only been married for a few years." For now, he said, "It's very much in the honeymoon phase of things. We still love and love each other every day."
In reality, it is unlikely that his happiness is related to the novelty of his marriage. Because while it is true that their marriage has not reached the five-year mark, their love story is about two decades.
His first chapters were certainly rocky. While the somewhat unfortunate lovers play Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso in That 70's show In the late 90s, Kunis, 14, could not have been less interested in her 19-year-old co-star. And she certainly never dreamed that her first real-life kiss with the man she considered "Calvin Klein's model,quot; was actually the first with her future husband. But several years later, after maintaining sporadic contact thanks to AOL Instant Messenger, there was a surprise twist in the plot.
More than seven years and a failed pact of friends with benefits later, Kunis, 36, is grateful for the curve. "I have the best husband in the world,quot; The spy who left me actress sprouted E! News of the actor and venture capitalist, who turns 42 today. "I swear, I was very lucky, man."
At this point, it is almost difficult to argue that some other force did not intervene to unite them. Particularly when you consider that it took some attempts. When Ukrainian and native Ukrainian actress Kunis was paired with actor Kutcher for the first time in That 70's show (The former fraternity boy said he got Fox's comedy in his first week of auditions in Los Angeles), there were no sparks.
Not even a faint blink.
The only chemistry among them, Kunis pointed out during a 2016 appearance in The Late Late Show with James Corden, it was the science assignment that the former student of biochemical engineering at the University of Iowa did for her: "He was not the type I thought, & # 39; You are so hot & # 39;".
Kutcher disagrees, claiming he found an old newspaper in which she dedicated entries to describe her good looks. The he was the one who was not interested in the young teenager he said in The Howard Stern Show in 2017. "I think I was his first kiss, as in the program," he recalled. "It was really strange. I thought, & # 39; isn't this illegal? & # 39; It was really awkward. I was 14 years old! It was like my little sister."
But regardless of who was attracted or not, they both agree that they were not destined for the love of the puppies.
"I think we had to go through many things in our lives to become the people we were," Kunis explained during his 2016 interview on the Stern radio show. "We would never be together based on the people we used to be."
Then they settled on other romances: she embarked on an eight-year relationship with Macaulay Culkinhe went around, courting January jones, Ashley Scott Y Brittany murphy before getting married Demi moore and become stepfather of his three daughters in 2005.
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage.com
They kept in touch during their twenty years, Kunis told Corden, using instant messaging of all things: "We would always say, & # 39; Hey, how are you doing? How is life going? & # 39;", But that was all.
Until 2012. It was then that Kunis was single when Kutcher's divorce took him to the middle of a mountain range in Montana contemplating life.
"I didn't eat or drink, just water and tea," he shared with the former Punk & # 39; d companion Dax shepard about his Expert armchair Podcast in February 2018. And no technology, at all. "I took off all the computers, my phone, my everything. I was there alone, so I couldn't speak. I only had a notebook, a pen, water and tea, for a week," he continued.
Only with his thoughts, he reflected on his series of failed unions. "I wrote every relationship I had where I felt there was some grudge or something, regret, anything," Kutcher explained. "And I wrote letters to each person, and on day seven, I wrote them all and then sent them. I wrote them by hand and then wrote them and sent them."
AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
"I was getting out of a divorce, post, post, post divorce," Kunis said in Expert armchair Last July "But I think there were many misconceptions about divorce. And because it is so private and respectful, I wasn't going to say anything. Then, I just let the rumors be rumors. And then people believed in the rumors … They He ate it. So people had a strange perception of who it was based on rumors that he didn't correct it. "
So it hasn't changed much, really. Because when Moore really decided to go there with his memories Inside out last fall, writing about threesomes and supposed issues and any number of things that the Netflix star didn't do The ranch It looks so good, well, he ate it.
"I was about to press a button on a really sarcastic tweet," he wrote in a fairly clear sample of subtweeting. "Then I saw my son, daughter and wife and erased him. (Emoji at heart)"
Instead, they went to Disneyland and did their best to forget it.
"Unwanted attention has been difficult to handle," a source shared with E! News. "They have no interest in being dragged into the spotlight or reliving the past. Ashton knew he was coming and had his head in evidence. But, of course, he would rather not be taken to this."
And so, when asked days ago about Moore's thoughts, his lips were tightly closed. "We don't go out," he shared in Marc Maron& # 39; s WTF podcast
So, of course, that whole episode was annoying, but they know its truth, and it all started when Kutcher placed himself in front of Kunis at the Golden Globes of 2012. What he noticed first, he said, was the height of the 6-foot-2-inch charming . But when he turned around, two important thoughts were recorded: the tall boy was his old friend Kutch and, for some reason, he was causing his stomach to turn.
He described it to Corden as "that moment you hear or see in movies where, like, your heart skips a beat and it happens with Ashton. And I was like, & # 39; Stop & # 39;. Like, I was like, & # 39; No. & # 39; It was the strangest thing. I thought, this is not happening. "
Courtesy of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Except it was. And he was also able to suddenly say that his former co-star, who topped the list of sexiest live women in a men's magazine, was very, very handsome.
Then he did what any man would do in that situation, and invited her to pass … hoping she would get along with her close friend.
"Later in life I discovered that my husband was trying to arrange a blind date with one of his best friends that night," Kunis told Corden. "Then he said: & # 39; Come & # 39 ;, and had, like, a friend with whom I wanted to become a couple."
Not only did that connection not happen (obviously), she says, but that friend would date someone Kutcher had spied on once. As Kunis summed up, "Everything is meant to be."
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Because what happened instead was that the duo spent most of the night side by side, partly, perhaps, because they both knew where things were going, but also because Kunis really longed to smoke second-hand. "I kept smoking and she had quit smoking," Kutcher told Stern. "She wanted me to shoot the smoke from the shotgun cigarette in my mouth so I could breathe it."
While it wasn't the most romantic of the scenarios, their mouths became closer and closer with each transaction, Kutcher noticed and soon they were kissing and it made sense for her to spend the night.
"It was quite mutual," Kutcher said. "It was quite obvious that things were happening."
Kunis ended up staying until the next day, fighting the urge to call an Uber in the middle of the night. "The first time I slept while I was single," he told Stern.
Despite the signal that could mean they were destined for more than a casual adventure, they were both afraid of jumping into another long and potentially complicated relationship. As he told Stern: "We started dating the idea that we would never get married."
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Stagecoach
Or, ideally, develop any kind of romantic connection.
Then they borrowed a concept directly from the shared plot of their perspective films. Both Kunis (which were paired with Justin Timberlake in 2011 Friends with benefits) and Kutcher (he and Natalie Portman they joined for No strings attached that same year) they thought they could handle an adventure without feelings.
"If we only paid attention to these films, we should know that something like that does not work in real life," Kunis admitted to Stern. "Well, we clearly don't pay attention."
Instead, perhaps naively, they felt that they would be the ones who would overcome the odds and stick to their pact.
"We did exactly what those movies predicted," Kunis told Corden.. "Like, we literally shook hands, we thought, & # 39; Let's have fun because we're single and young & # 39;".
That agreement lasted 12 weeks until they both realized that it really wasn't that fun because they were petrified of losing the other person. And maybe that meant they should consider becoming exclusive?
Or as Kunis succinctly said: "Three months later we are living together. Six months later we are married and have a child. Literally, we clearly did not see the end of any of our films."
His plot saw them welcoming the daughter Wyatt in October 2014 and marrying silently on a ranch about 90 minutes from L.A. on July 4, 2015. "I was, like, posting things on social media that were in different places," Kutcher said. Ellen Degeneres to do what he could to get rid of the paparazzi and their accompanying helicopters, "because we didn't want to shout our vows and say," Forever! Did you ever say "We didn't want to do that, so we were really off the radar."
The couple's aggregate child Dimitri 17 months later and was installed in a routine of departures to the Dodgers game, Single Nightly appointments in their family enclave in Beverly Hills and annual weekends in Stagecoach. (The successful duo also owns a $ 10 million beach house near Santa Barbara on the California coast).
© 2014 GAMEPIKS
"We like to turn on their personal appointments when they are sitting and nobody eats and talks among themselves," Kutcher told Stern. "We turn off the sound and imitate what the conversation is probably. It's like, & # 39; Are you going to eat the chicken? No. & # 39; Because you know that those conversations are not wonderful."
His journey to find love was not the most dramatic. (And we will go ahead and assume that Kutcher's proposal for 2014 did not involve delivering a final rose). But to hear them both tell it, life together is an endless fantasy suite.
"It really is being married to your best friend," he told her. Glamor in 2016. "That's a cliché; it's cheesy. But it's true."
As for Kutcher, he still marvels at the fact that he sleeps with her and says: "I consider her the most valuable person in the world for me."
Steve Granitz / WireImage
"I will say it makes me laugh every day," Kunis told Australia Daily Telegraph. "Sixty years from now, when we're in our rocking chairs and I'm wearing a muumuu, I hope it's still close and I'm still laughing, because the best gift they can do is laugh at each other."
Last year they even had fun representing a fake split report that Kunis had stopped on his phone, which shows that the only thing they may not be able to overcome is Kunis' desire to enjoy a season on a certain Bravo show.
"Honey, what's going on?" Kutcher asked confused. "It's over between us," Kunis said with a perplexed smile, explaining: "I felt suffocated."
"You felt suffocated by I? "replied her husband." Oh, I was so dominant, right? "Apparently, Kunis said, and noted:" Besides, I took the children. "
"Did you take the kids?! Don't I get the kids anymore?!"
As always, they can turn anything into a good time, as long as they are together.
(Originally published on July 4, 2018 at 3:00 a.m. PT)