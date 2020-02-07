Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have the sweetest love story

Mila Kunis She is very aware that she is # blessed.

And not only in the cliche of the type of Instagram subtitles that some women throw when their loved ones think of bringing flowers home or preparing something for dinner. No, his good fortune is that about seven years later Ashton Kutcher He never had to complain about his behavior less than spectacular.

"My husband doesn't bother me," he told E! News in an interview with her Bad Moms Christmas costars in 2017. "It really doesn't. I don't know if this happens later, we've only been married for a few years." For now, he said, "It's very much in the honeymoon phase of things. We still love and love each other every day."