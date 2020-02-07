Mike Dean: Eight things you didn't know about the Premier League referee | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLfe50458ba5e81a6a7109bea9c07ba77f11% %MINIFYHTMLfe50458ba5e81a6a7109bea9c07ba77f12%







From the celebration of Tottenham, taking advantage of the 500 Premier League games, Mike Dean reflects on a career that has taken him from a chicken factory to one of the most extravagant and recognizable football characters.

1. The 500th Premier League game

Dean took over his 500th Premier League game on January 18, 2020 when Arsenal drew 1-1 with Sheffield United in the Emirates …

"I was not nervous as in the usual nerves before the game, there was still a game that had to be refereed. The parallel show that took place throughout the week was not unpleasant, but it made you think a little more."

"It was a really good day in general, the whole family came, except my youngest daughter, who preferred to stay at home and watch Tranmere lose.

"The Premier League took care of my family, they got people transported to the ground, they stayed in a hotel the night before, they were taken care of by Arsenal and then they returned to the hotel for a meal and a few drinks with the boys. "

2. Mike and the chicken factory

Dean was not always a superstar footballer and stadiums of 50,000 seats, there was a time when he played with work in a chicken factory while refereeing in the lower reaches of English football …

"I worked there (in a chicken factory) for 14 or 15 years. For three of those I referee in the Football League and I also worked in the chicken factory.

"It was difficult because I used to get up most of the mornings at 5 in the morning, at work at 6 in the morning. I finished at 2 in the afternoon and then shot home, grabbed my purse and went somewhere like Carlisle, Darlington or Hartlepool, arbitrate the game, drive home at two in the morning and then return to work at 5 in the morning.

"It was difficult but it was worth it in the long run."

3. Agueroooooooo

Dean was the man in the middle when Manchester City dramatically snatched the Premier League title against Manchester United on the last day of the 2011/12 season thanks to Sergio Agüero's detention time winner against QPR …

Mike Dean had no choice but to reserve Sergio Agüero for taking off his shirt after scoring his winning goal in 2012

"It was a massive day. We knew what was at stake for City and United, we had a game plan that we had to go out and execute. It was a privilege to be chosen and in charge of such a game."

"It was a great ending. Agüero took off his shirt and, as always, I'm a little partying and I still had to warn him. It's a good job, it wasn't a yellow second, I might not have done it then!"

4. Dean Advantage

Dean walked away in celebration after the advantage he played allowed Moussa Dembele to open the scoring for Tottenham against Aston Villa in White Hart Lane in 2015 …

Mike Dean walks away in celebration after Moussa Dembele scores for Tottenham after he plays advantage

"I wouldn't say it was a goal celebration, I was celebrating the advantage. I got carried away by that day. It's a foul and I played, I probably shouldn't have stretched my arms." , but it was good. "

5. Bad decisions are not the beginning and the end

"I try not to let myself get caught if I make a bad decision. The game has to move on, if I make a bad decision it is not on purpose. The players lose open goals, they do not do it on purpose, it is an integral part of the game.

"Obviously I will go home, look at the situation with my coach and advisor and try to do it right the following week, if I select it."

6. Football fan in the background

They would have forgiven you for thinking that Dean supported Tottenham after his pranks on White Hart Lane in 2015, but his loyalties are with his beloved Tranmere Rovers …

"I like my football. I turn off when I can and I will see Tranmere home and away when time permits.

"Sometimes I go to Tranmere and talk to some of the boys about one or two decisions from the week before they might not be happy."

7. Dean in the greens

The soccer field is not the only playing surface that Dean frequents every week …

"I play golf regularly, two or three times a week. I play a handicap of five, my wife plays 22, so we have a small rivalry."

"I got involved with Damas golf five or six years ago. I sent an email to people to try to get a job on one of the routes and, luckily, someone contacted the Damas tour, which is Good for me, I try to do it three or four a year if time permits and, obviously, the family comes first. "

8. To the next 500

"What's next? Match 501!

"You have to enjoy. I love work and that is due to the way I referee a football game. I can think of worse things to live. It's not really a job, it's a hobby that you get paid. It's fantastic and I love it ".