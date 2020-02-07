Michael van Gerwen talks about the & # 39; marathon plan & # 39; after the victory of Peter Wright in the Premier League Darts | Darts news

"I am going through a difficult time right now because I want to show my performance,quot;

















Michael van Gerwen said he is going through a difficult time while fighting for perfection.

Michael van Gerwen talked about his "marathon plan,quot; and shared that he is going through a "difficult time,quot; after taking revenge on Peter Wright on the opening night of the Premier League Darts in Aberdeen.

The world number 1 is looking for a sixth Premier League title and began the proceedings with the right note by keeping memories of his final defeat of the World Darts Championship with a 7-5 victory.

Van Gerwen's victory was the first with his new darts and then, he reflected more on his reasons for changing the arrows, something he announced a day after his defeat against Wright in Ally Pally.

I want to have perfection every time. That is quite difficult sometimes. Michael van Gerwen

"It was a great decision. Times change. It was also time for something really professional," he said. "I'm going to play darts for another 10/12 years, so it's not a short-term plan.

"This is a marathon plan and I need to make sure I do the right thing for myself. Last week at The Masters was not what I expected to do, but it is the right choice for me. It takes me some time, but & # 39; I feel comfortable ".

In Aberdeen, world number 1 and 2 shared six more than 100 finals in a competition in which both men averaged more than 100 until Wright hesitated in the final stages.

"I can't complain about being fair," he said of his performance against Wright. "I had to work very hard and I must say it was difficult."

"I'm going through a difficult time right now because I want to show my performance."

"I have told myself that I am going to give myself three months, but I have great demands on myself. I want to have perfection every time. That is quite difficult sometimes."

First night results, Aberdeen Michael Smith 3-7 Glen Durrant Gary Anderson 7-5 Daryl Gurney Michael van Gerwen 7-5 Peter Wright Nathan Aspinall 7-3 John Henderson Gerwyn Price 6-6 Rob Cross

MVG will now prepare for a trip to Nottingham for the second night of the competition where his opponent will be Daryl Gurney.

Gurney set a 5-4 lead against Gary Anderson before losing three legs in the turn and losing to a 7-5 loss.

Van Gerwen, who has never failed to reach the final in his seven Premier League campaigns, is ready for the challenge.

He said: "From here I can build. I think my sponsor Winmau is doing a great job for me. I always tell myself that I can do in practice, whatever I want with any dart.

"However, you have to do it in this scenario, in front of all these people and the people who look at home. That doesn't make it easy."

"The pressure on my shoulders is higher than this building. It's an incredible height and you have to do it (deliver) constantly.

"People keep telling me things, but I know what I have to do. The complete package has to be correct; darts, mentality, preparation and today was good."

