Mexico will raffle a large presidential plane, more or less | News from Mexico

Mexicans will no longer have to worry about where to park a Boeing Dreamliner when their government raffles off the luxurious presidential plane: the country's air force will keep it.

In fact, no one will win the $ 130mn Boeing 787 in the lottery draw that will take place in the coming months.

Among the many desperate attempts to get rid of the ridiculously expensive plane, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had played with the idea of ​​awarding the plane to the winner, along with the maintenance and parking paid for a year.

But López Obrador was worried that this would cause problems for the winner, both because of the greed he could unleash among friends, family and acquaintances, and because the idea had been ridiculed on social networks, with people posting photos of huts or taco stands With a jet parked outside.

Then, the president announced Friday that the raffle will be symbolic, awarding a total prize of $ 100 million, whose lottery ticket status is "equivalent to the value of the presidential plane." One hundred winners will divide equal parts of the $ 100 million jackpot.

"We didn't want to award a prize that would be a problem," López Obrador said. "You know, memes, & # 39; where would I park it? & # 39;"

Instead, he said, a cash prize winner would be free to use some of his earnings to rent the plane for some trips, at the current operating price of approximately $ 13,500 per hour.

The Mexican government expects to sell six million tickets at approximately $ 25 each, raising $ 150 million. The remaining money will be paid to keep the plane in flight condition while López Obrador tries to sell or rent it. Any net profit would go to buy medical equipment.

The presidential plane in the hangar at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico (File: Mexican Presidential Press Office / AP Photo)

López Obrador flies by coach on commercial flights and sees the plane, bought for more than $ 200 million by its predecessor, as a waste.

The plane failed to find a buyer after a year for sale on a US airstrip, where it accumulated around $ 1.5mn in maintenance costs.

The jet is expensive to drive, is configured to carry only 80 people and has a presidential suite complete with a bedroom and private bathroom. Experts say it would be too expensive to reconfigure it in a commercial plane that normally carries up to 300 passengers.

Previously, López Obrador had suggested exchanging the plane in exchange for US medical equipment or selling it in shares to a group of entrepreneurs for executive incentive programs. He has also offered to rent it for hours, hoping to pay the remaining outstanding loans on the plane.