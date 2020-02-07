Mehrma by Love Aaj Kal is the perfect song for a broken heart

Imtiaz Ali is ready to return to the big screen with his next release Love Aaj Kal. The protagonist of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is a sequel to the film that premiered in 2009 starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Like the original, the film follows love stories in two different time zones that show us how different but similar they are.

After releasing a romantic number and a party song, the creators of the film shared a song dedicated to heartbreak. Titled Mehrama, the song is dedicated to anguish and shows how Zoe (Sara Ali Khan) and Veer (Kartik Aaryan) deal with their breakup. The song is composed by Pritam and is sung by Darshan Raval.

%MINIFYHTMLa1309750c20e71397f52f4bd75d68b6d13% %MINIFYHTMLa1309750c20e71397f52f4bd75d68b6d14%

In addition to Sara and Kartik, Love Aaj Kal also presents Aarushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda in leading roles. Love Aaj Kal is scheduled for a 14thFebruary 2020