Meek Mill says he wants a girl!

Now that Meek Mill has officially confirmed his relationship with the fashion designer Milano of the popular brand Milano Di Rouge, it seems he is being a little more open with his fans about his little one on the way.

It is known that Meek holds a question and answer session on Twitter with his followers through the hashtag #AskMeek, and on Friday, he gave an idea of ​​what he expects when it comes to his new bundle of joy.

A fan asked Meek if he wanted a boy or a girl, and he answered and said, "I want a girl," followed by some heart emojis.

As many of you already know, Meek has a son from a previous relationship.

It has been rumored for some time that Meek and Milano were dating. They have been showing love and mutual support when it comes to their individual business fields. They have also gone on vacation together several times, and although they were not necessarily photographed together, little hints of their background would let fans know they were together.

When Milano announced her pregnancy in December, fans quickly began to wonder if she and Meek were waiting for the child together, and neither confirmed nor denied it. However, earlier this week, when Meek interchanged A few words with his ex Nicki Minaj on Twitter, he confirmed what people suspected all the time.

He said: "My girl is pregnant with me, watching me tweet about my ex is very clown … Ima go out."

Milano has not yet revealed the gender of the baby, but anyway, we know that your child will be beautiful.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94