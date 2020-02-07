Matthew Perry joins Instagram and Lisa Kudrow, co-star of ‘Friends’, celebrates with the sweetest post!

Another friend has joined Instagram and it seems he received a warm welcome just like Jennifer Aniston before him. It is, of course, Matthew Perry, who now also has an account in the popular photo sharing application.

That said, his former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow marked the special moment with his own sweet post.

Fans couldn't believe it! Matthew Perry has an IG page now and everyone is very excited for his posts!

To commemorate this, Lisa shared a photo of the two early today.

The snapshot showed the actors at an event together, Lisa looking as impressive as ever with a little black dress.

As for Matthew, he was dressed more casually, in a blue shirt, a gray blazer and jeans, but he still looked handsome and well-groomed.

They were much younger since the photo was taken at the time the comedy was still broadcast and it seems that Lisa was super excited to tag her co-star after so many years.

In the caption, she wrote: Finalmente Finally! Hurrah!! I can't believe what I see MY EYES Welcome to Instagram. "

And that was not all! He also added sweetly the touching hashtag: "friends for life."

It really seems that the whole cast agrees with that hashtag and there are even reports that there is a meeting of friends without a script in progress, to the great enthusiasm of the diehard fans who have been begging for years to see something with the six. together.

While at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards last month, Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman addressed the rumors of the meeting and said: "Honestly, I don't know. At this point, you talk. Who You know? (Ideally, I want) the six together reflecting, talking about their experiences and the episodes … I'm totally behind that. Nothing written. We won't do anything scheduled. "



