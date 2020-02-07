Match report – Lincoln 0 – 1 Rotherham

%MINIFYHTMLf72286baa4b29866acae1f7c716f9fa411% %MINIFYHTMLf72286baa4b29866acae1f7c716f9fa412%









Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Lincoln and Rotherham.

The tenth goal of Matt Crooks of the season consolidated Rotherham's position at the top of Sky Bet League One, as they won 1-0 at Lincoln City.

Crooks headed home across Theo Vassell in the 47th minute to secure all three points against one side of Imps in a Sincil Bank.

After Jorge Grant shot a free kick for Lincoln, Rotherham's only concerted attack in the first half saw Chiedozie Ogbene being shot by Jason Shackell and then followed by Max Melbourne.

Then, Daniel Iversen denied Grant a brilliant stop with one hand as he directed the crossing of Harry Anderson to the goal.

Jake Hesketh then ran to a lovely Liam Bridcutt, making his debut for the Imps, across the ball to cross the precipitous Anderson, who threw himself violently over the bar from six yards.

Two minutes after the restart, Rotherham took the lead. Dan Barlaser gave Vassell a great ball, whose cross was directed home by Crooks after Josh Vickers' desperate plunge.

Imps goalkeeper Vickers kept City in the game after defeating a Vassell, before attacking another Crooks header.

Tyreece John-Jules almost scored the tie, but couldn't get enough power in his effort from the center of Anthony Scully and Richard Wood was able to cut a yard from his own goal line.

Scully and John-Jules combined again with the low shot of the latter saved by Iversen's leg at the last minute.