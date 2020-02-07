Match report – Helmet 25-16 Casco K R





Jake Connor (right) celebrates the first attempt to score Hull FC

Hull FC fought for a tough 25-16 victory over city rivals Hull KR to beat Lee Radford his 100th victory as head coach.

Both teams exchanged two attempts each in a tight first half with Harvey Livett and Adam Quinlan crossing Rovers, while Jake Connor and Danny Houghton, in their 32nd appearance in the derby for Hull FC, scored for the home team.

Hull led 12-10 at the break, but the Robins took the third-recovered leadership through the excellent attempt of Ben Crooks' team, only for Marc Sneyd to push the Airlie Birds back to the front.

Lee Radford said his 100th victory when Hull FC became more special because of the fact that it was against Hull KR

A clean break from Josh Griffin took the lead to 24-16 before Sneyd closed the victory with a late drop goal.

Hull KR tryscorer Ben Crooks is approached by the duo Hull FC Jordan Johnston and Danny Houghton

The cubes were in the turnstiles before the game to raise funds for former Hull member KR Mose Masoe.

The 30-year-old continues to receive treatment for a serious spinal injury suffered in a friendly preseason against Wakefield that ended his career.

The KCOM stadium sold Samoa masks so that both groups of fans got in the tenth minute, their previous number, which the visiting team scored perfectly when Livett crossed for the initial score of the match.

Josh Griffin produced an exhibition of the man of the match for Hull FC and attributed to his city rivals for pushing them to the end

The hosts responded five minutes later to take a 6-4 lead with their first real attack when Connor found a hole to finish a good move.

Quinlan grabbed a well-deserved attempt in the right corner after Hull KR won an excellent field position by forcing local end Ratu Naulago to play.

Andre Savelio defends himself against Kane Linnett

Former FC player Jamie Ellis converted his first goal to put Rovers 10-6 forward with 14 minutes left in the first half, but Hull responded once again.

The whites and blacks made their way through the field before two visiting defenders failed to deal with Sneyd's dirty kick, which allowed Houghton to land in his 350th appearance of Hull FC.

Sneyd converted from under the posts to push the home team to a slim lead in the first half.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith says his players can take advantage of their encouraging performance

Hull KR, who had a marked attempt at the halftime blow, restored his lead in the second half with a wonderful attempt that finally saw Crooks cross for his fifth attempt of the season.

Tony Smith's side kept the ball alive with a series of downloads throughout the team that created space in the left wing for the former Hull to score, with Ellis landing the touch line conversion to be 16-12.

Ellis saw a kickable penalty come back shortly after the post and the hosts made him pay by scoring an attempt to break through Sneyd, who turned his own score to put Hull in an 18-16 lead.

Griffin went through the Rovers' defense to walk under the posts to lead Hull to an eight-point lead with 17 minutes remaining before Andre Savelio thought he closed the points with another attempt, just to be discarded.

Rovers recovered late, but it was Sneyd's starter who produced the final scoring act when Hull started the 2020 season with two wins of two.