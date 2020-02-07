Massive wedding in South Korea despite fear of coronavirus | South Korea News

%MINIFYHTML39e097d1742f94143c852edbd85f2ea511% %MINIFYHTML39e097d1742f94143c852edbd85f2ea512%
There has been a massive wedding in South Korea despite fear of the coronavirus. Many of the 6,000 couples wore face masks.
Festivals, concerts and graduation ceremonies have been canceled due to risk.
But the church says it went ahead with weddings, as it was the hundredth anniversary of the birth of its leader.
The followers of China were asked not to attend.
Mass weddings with tens of thousands of couples have been a distinctive feature of the church since the 1960s.