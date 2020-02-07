Manushi Chillar talks about filming her first song for Prithviraj

Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017, is ready to make her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Yash Raj Film's Prithviraj. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the big-budget drama is based on the life of the twelfth-century king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. While Akshay will be seen playing Prithviraj, Manushi plays the role of his wife Sanyogita in his debut film. The debutante recently filmed a song for the film.

In a statement, Manushi said: “I loved the experience of filming my first song and it will be forever memorable. It was a great learning experience for me to go through the preparation, rehearsal and recording exercise of my first song. I definitely felt overwhelmed, since it was the first time I did this and it's a great song, but as a person I like to be aware of the prize and I think the shooting went well. I hope the public has appreciated the effort I have put into the song. "

Manushi, 22, had never imagined that one day he would land on a movie set and become an actress. She also said: "I never thought I would become an actor, so I am really enjoying the process of exploring all aspects of being a hero of Indian cinema and learning so much in the process."

The historical drama of Yash Raj Film is scheduled to premiere on this Diwali.