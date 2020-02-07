Manchester United Women can become & # 39; European giant & # 39 ;, says Mary Earps | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML179143e40e57a9687603c8b35bbfba1311% %MINIFYHTML179143e40e57a9687603c8b35bbfba1312%





Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps believes the club can become a "European giant,quot; in the next five years

Manchester United Women is equipped to become a "European giant,quot; in the next five years, according to archer Mary Earps.

The 26-year-old, who left Wolfsburg to join United before his first season in the Women's Super League last summer, believes the club is moving in the right direction.

United, under Casey Stoney, is fourth in the table after 12 games, and Earps is confident they can continue to grow.

"I don't think we're so far away, to be honest," Earps said.

"Of course, Wolfsburg is an amazing team, one of the best in Europe and has incredible players."

Manchester United women's manager Casey Stoney talks to Lottie Okvist and Millie Turner early in the season

"We have some really good players here and I think that especially what the club is looking to do in the future, I think it can be a European giant in five or six years."

"I said it before and I will say it again and again. That was a great reason why I came.

"Those days can't come fast enough."

United host Chelsea seeks to make peace on Sunday after two 1-0 losses to Emma Hayes in the league and the WSL Cup early in the campaign.

Kirsty Hanson of Manchester United Women celebrates with teammates

But Earps believes that setting high standards has been critical to how quickly they have adapted to the demands of the higher level.

"I have said before that one of the really refreshing things about this team is that there is a bit of courage there," Earps said.

"We also have really high standards and there is that growing expectation with the vision and ambition of the club."

Earps in action for England

The England international also pointed out his actions against the top three, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, as a barometer of how close they are to beat those who set the pace in the WSL.

Earps said: "The first three are really strong in their day. Obviously we've played City a few times this season and defeated them, so I don't think we're that far."

"We played against Chelsea in Kingsmeadow and it was 1-0, we played them here in Leigh and it was 1-0, they are very tight games and I think it should give us the confidence that we can face each other with the best."