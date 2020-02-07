Man Utd files an official complaint about the coverage of The Sun's attack on Ed Woodward's house | Soccer news

Last update: 07/02/20 7:28 pm
Manchester United has filed a formal complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organization (IPSO) for the coverage of The Sun's attack on the home of executive vice president Ed Woodward.
The complaint relates to the story. & # 39; Ed Devils: Man Utd fans throw flares at Ed Woodward's house in shocking scenes as protests against the board continue to rise & # 39; What United said was published online and also on the last page of the newspaper on January 29.
Manchester United says that its decision to file a formal complaint was not taken lightly.
"We will await your decision with great interest as an important test of the self-regulation system for newspapers and their ability to maintain ethical standards in the press," the club said in a statement.
Police are investigating the attack on Woodward's house last month after videos appeared on social media that showed a group of people in bells singing threats and throwing flares over the front door of the property.
Sky Sports News has contacted Sun for an answer