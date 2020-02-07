Man accused of raping a five-year-old girl at the US embassy in Delhi | India News

%MINIFYHTML9f74bd012b426d808c034422407044cf11% %MINIFYHTML9f74bd012b426d808c034422407044cf12%

An Indian man was accused of raping a five-year-old girl at the facilities of the US embassy in the capital of India, New Delhi, police said Thursday.

The 25-year-old was arrested at the high security complex on Sunday, a day after the alleged incident occurred in the homes of local cleaning staff.

Police officer Yogesh Kumar told the AFP news agency that preliminary medical tests confirmed that the girl had been raped. The man was charged under the laws of rape of minors that carry the death penalty.

According to CNN, Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of the Delhi police, said the girl was able to identify the suspect "blank and there is no doubt about this."

The extensive diplomatic complex is one of the safest in New Delhi, with multiple layers of manned and electronic security.

& # 39; Deeply disturbed & # 39;

A spokesman for the US embassy in New Delhi said Friday that he was "deeply disturbed,quot; by the accusations and that he took "immediate action," including reporting the incident to the police and helping to organize medical assistance.

"We were deeply disturbed by the alleged misconduct," the statement said.

"We immediately took action when we were informed of the accusation and brought this matter to the attention of the police. Of course, we are cooperating fully with them."

India is struggling to combat an increasing number of cases of sexual assault in the country.

Violence against women in the nation of South Asia has received international attention after the brutal group rape and the murder of a student from Delhi on a bus in 2012.

Nearly 34,000 violations were reported in 2018, according to official data, with activists claiming that the figure is just the tip of the iceberg.

Experts said the majority of child victims are known to their abusers, and their families often choose not to report crimes to the authorities amid social taboos against speaking.