Mama June returns home in the WE TV family crisis

Mama June Shannon it's back. Something like. WE TV announced the return of the beleaguered reality show of the star, Mama June: from no to hotnow titled Mama June: family crisis.
The advancement of the new season, then presents Alana "Honey Boo Boo,quot; Thompson eating cereal with Mama June's face in a milk carton with the word "missing." A door opens and … see for yourself.
"What will it be like when Mom finally comes home?" A voiceover asks in the brief preview.
WE TV calls the new season "shocking."
June and his family made headlines after an arrest for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Her boyfriend Geno was also arrested for the same charges and third-degree domestic violence. Cameras followed as Alana and Lauren "Pumpkin,quot; Shannon He organized an intervention and implored June to seek help. When that failed, the family interrupted her.
At the end of January 2020, Mama June reappeared through social networks and posted an old photo with a message to her fans and a plea to the family.
"Well, I decided to go back to that, I'm not saying it's perfect, since every day is a struggle, some days I just want to disappear, even though I and the children still don't see each other, it's very difficult for all of us, but I hope one day that will be heard as I want you to know that I miss and love you so much, "he wrote.
June and his family rose to fame after an episode of TLC Toddlers and tiaras. The family finally separated, Here comes Honey Boo Boo, which was finally canceled after reports that June was dating a convicted child molester.
"TLC has canceled the series Here comes Honey Boo Boo and finished all activities around the series, effective immediately, "the network said in a statement in 2014." Our only priority is to support the health and well-being of these notable children. TLC is faithfully committed to the continuous comfort and well-being of children. "
June finally jumped on WE television Boot Camp Marriage. Her makeup show started in 2017. The last episode of Mama June: from no to hot Issued in May 2019.
Mama June: family crisis premieres in March 2020 on WE tv.