Mama June returns home in the WE TV family crisis

Mama June Shannon it's back. Something like. WE TV announced the return of the beleaguered reality show of the star, Mama June: from no to hotnow titled Mama June: family crisis.

The advancement of the new season, then presents Alana "Honey Boo Boo,quot; Thompson eating cereal with Mama June's face in a milk carton with the word "missing." A door opens and … see for yourself.

"What will it be like when Mom finally comes home?" A voiceover asks in the brief preview.

WE TV calls the new season "shocking."

June and his family made headlines after an arrest for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Her boyfriend Geno was also arrested for the same charges and third-degree domestic violence. Cameras followed as Alana and Lauren "Pumpkin,quot; Shannon He organized an intervention and implored June to seek help. When that failed, the family interrupted her.