Macron: Europeans cannot continue to be spectators in a new arms race | Macron News

French President Emmanuel Macron has advocated a more coordinated European Union defense strategy in which France, the only nuclear power after Brexit of the bloc, and its arsenal would play a central role.

Addressing military officers graduating in Paris on Friday, Macron presented his country's nuclear strategy in an attempt to show leadership a week after Britain with nuclear weapons officially left the EU.

Macron highlighted how France sees its nuclear weapons as a deterrent against attacks by belligerent enemies, although he acknowledged that France's nuclear power is diminished after his army reduced its arsenal to less than 300 nuclear weapons.

But the speech was aimed at projecting strength, since Macron refused to sign any treaty at this stage to further reduce the French arsenal, announced an increase in military spending and positioned itself as the driving force of a united EU, using the French military influence to make his point.

Macron also promoted the role of the French army in places like the Sahel of Africa, where he has just committed 600 additional troops to fight the combatants.

However, the central idea in the opening speech was that of a greater role throughout Europe for the French nuclear arsenal in a more coordinated European defense policy.

Macron said the strategy would prevent Europe from "limiting itself to a spectator role,quot; in an environment dominated by Russia, the United States and China.

"Europeans must collectively realize that, in the absence of a legal framework, they could be quickly exposed to the resumption of a conventional arms race, including a nuclear one, in their territory," Macron warned.

His comments come at a time when NATO allies, who would normally seek help from the United States in a nuclear confrontation, worry about Washington's withdrawal from the multilateral stage.

This could create new tensions within NATO, where Macron waved his feathers last year by saying that the lack of American leadership is causing the "brain death,quot; of the military alliance.

Last year, Russia and the US UU. They withdrew from the Intermediate Rank Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, which dates back to the era of the Soviet Union, and each blamed the other for his failure. In evoking the breakdown of the INF treaty, Macron said he wanted Europeans to propose their own "international arms control agenda."

Friday's speech was part of Macron's long-term drive for a stronger European defense, as US President Donald Trump moved away from European allies and urged them to pay more for their own protection.

Macron explained his vision as "an offer of dialogue,quot; and "service,quot; to Europeans to affirm their autonomy "in defense and control of weapons."