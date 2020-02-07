Louis C.K. Forced to discard four Texas shows due to a family emergency

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

The shows are part of the comedian's tour that includes all dates in the United States and in countries such as Israel, Slovakia, Germany, Denmark, Hungary and Romania.

Funny Louis C.K. He has canceled four shows in Texas, citing an "unforeseen family emergency."

The funny man has not explained the reason behind the cancellations, TMZ reports.

The besieged "The secret life of pets"Star has been working hard to resuscitate his career since a shocking 2017 exhibition in the New York Times suggested he had masturbated in front of several women.

He later confessed that the statements were true and expressed remorse for his behavior, before retiring from the spotlight.

Louis C.K. He has not yet announced when he will resume his tour.