Lockheed Martin handed the tenth coastal variant warship of freedom to the US Navy. UU.

An industry team led by Lockheed Martin delivered the tenth coastal combat ship with a Freedom variant to the US Navy. UU. Thursday, February 6.

According to the company's recent press release, Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine delivered the future USS St. Louis, Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 19, to the U.S. Navy. UU.

"With the delivery of LCS 19, the US Navy has 10 coastal combat vessels with freedom variants in the fleet. LCS 7 was recently implemented, and it is gratifying to know that our team has delivered a ship that is relevant for today's fight and that is needed worldwide, "he saidJoe DePietro, Lockheed Martin, vice president and general manager of Small Combbatants and Ship Systems. "Our team is encouraged by the positive feedback we have received on LCS 7 in the implementation, and we continually seek to incorporate the entry of the fleet into the capabilities of the LCS helmets."

Today, the Freedom LCS variant offers advanced capabilities in anti-submarine, surface and mine countermeasures missions. LCS was designed to evolve with the changing security environment. Today, when we see an increase in peer competition from major national states, Lockheed Martin is partnering with the Navy to develop LCS to address these threats. Updates are already underway: LCS's IT infrastructures are receiving cybernetic updates and naval attack missiles are being installed in support of upcoming deployments.

The LCS is designed to defeat coastal threats and provide access and dominance in coastal waters. A fast and agile surface fighter, LCS provides combat capabilities and operational flexibility to execute targeted missions near the coast, such as mine warfare, anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare.

St. Louis built with a modular design that incorporates mission packages that can be quickly changed as combat requires. These mission packages are backed by detachments that deploy manned and unmanned vehicles, and sensors in support of mining, submarine and surface war missions.

LCS 19 is the tenth version of Freedom-LCS designed, built and delivered by the industry team led by Lockheed Martin and will be launched in Pensacola, Florida, this summer.

"The shipbuilders of Fincantieri Marinette Marine are proud to deliver these proven warships, and we are honored to continue working with our partner Lockheed Martin and our client, the US Navy, to give them the ability to maintain our nation and its safe interests, "said Jan Allman, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine.