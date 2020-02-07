Liverpool, the team that everyone wants to beat, says David Moyes | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf4a9f30020910542f0049d30a686e5a711% %MINIFYHTMLf4a9f30020910542f0049d30a686e5a712%

Watch Manchester City vs West Ham on Super Sunday from 4pm in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 4.30 p.m.





%MINIFYHTMLf4a9f30020910542f0049d30a686e5a713% %MINIFYHTMLf4a9f30020910542f0049d30a686e5a714%











0:38



David Moyes sees similarities between Liverpool and the former Manchester United team

David Moyes sees similarities between Liverpool and the former Manchester United team

%MINIFYHTMLf4a9f30020910542f0049d30a686e5a715% %MINIFYHTMLf4a9f30020910542f0049d30a686e5a716%

West Ham manager David Moyes believes that Liverpool is the team that everyone wants to beat in the same way as when Manchester United dominated the country.

Liverpool's advance towards a first league title in 30 years seems almost inevitable and now 42 undefeated league games have passed.

Moyes, who drove United for most of the 2013-14 season, says the teams now raise their game against Liverpool in a similar way to how the teams played against their former club when they were at the top of their powers .

Liverpool are undefeated in 42 Premier League games

"People will now try to beat Liverpool. That's what happens in football. It happened a lot in my time at Manchester United, everyone tried to beat Manchester United and the teams improved," Moyes said.

"I said it the other day, whoever the best team there is, there is someone who is planning how to beat them. All managers are thinking & # 39; with what system can I beat them, with what players can I beat them? & # 39; ".

Liverpool's closest challengers, Manchester City, which are 22 points behind, host West Ham on Sunday and live live Sky sports.

Moyes's team is in the relegation places before their trip to Etihad and with a visit to Liverpool just over two weeks away, the head of West Ham insists that his team will fight hard to get some much needed points.

Man City vs West Ham Live

"What we have seen in Manchester City in recent years has been incredible and now we are seeing something similar from Liverpool," he said.

"All I can say is that you play against everyone twice in the league. We have many other teams to play. In the short period since I entered I will have to play twice with Liverpool and Manchester City, but again you have to play them all.

"We know they are difficult games, but we understand. We will go there and try to get a result and take points from the games."

"I don't think football is much more difficult. There are only a few teams in Europe that you could call more difficult games, but it's also a challenge."

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of West Ham's draw against Brighton in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of West Ham's draw against Brighton in the Premier League

"You just have to look at the success of Manchester City in recent years, which has been exceptional, and Liverpool has also found ways to get better players to try to beat them."

"We go to both games knowing that they will not be easy tasks, but we will do our best to get the right results."