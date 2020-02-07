Listen to the epic turns of Meghan Trainor in Selena Gomez, the songs of Harry Styles

Meghan trainor it's about those bops!
On Thursday, the "Dear Future Husband,quot; singer showed that she can turn any song into a bop during her visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallonwhere she and the host Jimmy Fallon He faced a round of the challenge of the musical genre. Given a popular song title and a random musical genre, the duo had the task of transforming it into a completely different melody.
Unsure of how the game would develop, Meghan started things by turning Selena GomezThe emotional ballad of "Lose You To Love Me,quot; in an EDM song. One time The roots He created the perfect fast-paced rhythm to match the genre, the singer "No,quot; effortlessly rhythm and delivered a great energy interpretation of success. Impressed by her new version of the song, Meghan said: "I killed that!" Jimmy intervened: "I would listen to that. That was fantastic."
For his first turn, Jimmy had to turn Will Smith"Getting & # 39; Jiggy Wit It,quot; in a rock song & # 39; 50's roll.
Channeling inside Elvis presley, the night host sang in a lower tone and changed the lyrics to better adapt to the genre he had selected. "Jiggy once, jiggy twice," he sang. "Jiggy three times, jiggy all night. No, no, no, no, no, no, we are getting nervous."
Feeling the rhythm of yesteryear, Jimmy wanted to "take it home,quot; with a great ending. "I want jiggy, Oh, yes, jiggy, with you," he sang as he showed his dance moves. "Thank you thank you very much."
Coming out of the heels of the cover inspired by Jimmy Elvis, Meghan was delighted to give it a spin Harry Styles"I adore you,quot; of his Thin line album to fit the soca genre. After explaining that he has roots in the Trinidadian music style, Meghan quickly found a way to make the lyrics of the pop songs merge with the band's arrangement.
Loving the rhythm, Jimmy could not help but dance while the singer of "All About That Bass,quot; offered his performance. "Come on, two by two?" he exclaimed. "That's amazing. I love both songs. I want both songs. I love it."
Sad to take off Meghan's microphone, Jimmy's next turn required to reimagine "Dance Monkey,quot; for Ringtones and I in a Frank Sinatra Crooner style swing number. Before jumping to the song, the funny man requested that the cameras use a black and white filter to actually sell it. Once he finished his musical number, Jimmy said, "Thank you. Thank you all. Try the veal."
Anxiously waiting for their partners, Meghan said: "I want great effects!" For the final round, she transformed T-Pain"Booty Wurk,quot; in a soft pop ballad, which The Roots performed to reflect songs from the 80s. Inspired by the period, the band began the melody with a moment of romantic saxophone and good taste. Following her example, Meghan slowed the 2011 rap song to match the tempo, making everyone forget what the song really is about.
Watch how Meghan and Jimmy manage to change their musical genre in the amazing video above!
