Listen: The new men of Ari and Zendaya and more of Nightly Pop The Podcast

Stormi Calls the Shots, Jessica Drops Song & J. Lo Super Bowl Prep – Nightly Pop 05/02/20

Kylie Jenner & # 39; s daughter Stormi Webster Call her by her first name! Is Stormi trolling his mother? Plus, Jessica Simpson It has more bombs. He posted a video on Instagram that reveals he is releasing new music. A rod promised documents J. Lo before the Super Bowl while she was preparing! We discuss this and much more.

Meet Zendaya & Ariana & # 39; s New Men & Megan Thee Single – Nightly Pop 04/02/20

They were bored … and now they have boyfriends. Zendaya Y Jacob Elordi They were seen kissing in New York City. Ariana Grande and Social House singer Mikey Foster were seen very welcoming at Disneyland and joining arms. Are the rumors true? Plus, Megan Thee Stallion tweeted in response to G-Eazy Rumors of romance and clarified that they are not in a relationship. We discuss this and much more. Listens

Wild Girl Winter, Gaga's part-time reaction and really awkward! – Night Pop 02/03/20

One question: WTF is happening between Megan Thee Stallion Y G-Eazy?! G-Eazy posted a video on Twitter where he is licking his face. Is Hunter disconsolate? Plus, Lady Gaga give mixed messages about J.Lo Y Shakira Super Bowl performance after commenting on lip sync and then tweeting about the fantastic performance of the halftime show. Listens