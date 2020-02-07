Listen: Peter Weber visits and more from the Daily Pop The Podcast

%MINIFYHTML92d2606b63d616179a6ad1aef67947a313% %MINIFYHTML92d2606b63d616179a6ad1aef67947a314%

%MINIFYHTML92d2606b63d616179a6ad1aef67947a315% %MINIFYHTML92d2606b63d616179a6ad1aef67947a316%

Gayle King Under Fire for asking about Kobe Bryant's last assault charge – Daily Pop 06/02/20

CBS news anchor Gayle king respond to the violent reaction on her Kobe Bryant questions in an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie. Kim Kardashian West Talk about the responsibilities of being a class mother. Teresa Guidice says that Joe "feels nothing for her,quot;. Also, Carlos and Alex Penavega go through the show and more!

Jay-Z anthem controversy, Hailey Bieber sincere about marriage to Justin, interview of "Bachelor,quot; Pete – Daily Pop 05/02/20

Super Bowl fans are upset because Jay Z Y Beyoncé He sat through the national anthem. Hailey Bieber talk relationship rules with Justin and Jessica Simpson He admits that he rejected the role of "The Notebook." Also, we sat with "The Bachelor,quot; Pilot Peter Weber, Wolfgang Puck Y Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Lady Gaga and BF's new Instagram officer, Jacob Kisses Zendaya, is the Super Bowl show too sexy? – Daily Pop 02/04/20

The "Shallow,quot; singer finally makes her relationship with Michael Polansky Instagram officer. Ashton Kutcher speaks "Two and a Half Men,quot; and Demi moore Y Jacob Elordi He is seen kissing Zendaya on the head. Also, was the Super Bowl halftime show too "super,quot; for some?

Super Bowl 54 part-time show, Chrissy Metz joins the show – Daily Pop 03/02/20

Since Jennifer Lopez to Shakira, we talked about all the highlights of the Super Bowl half-time electric show! In addition, Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters separated 12 days after they married in secret. Brad Pitt & # 39; s Blatant comment of Prince Harry after the victory of BAFTA. Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran sits with us and much more!