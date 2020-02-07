Listen: Peter Weber visits and more from the Daily Pop The Podcast

This is what is happening this week in Daily Pop The Podcast:
Jennifer Aniston and former John Mayer dating? Zendaya Slays, Nicki Minaj Dragged for Rosa Parks – Daily Pop 02/07/20
The actress and singer of The Morning Show are seen at the same access point in Los Angeles: are they reviving their romance? Plus, Zendaya He looks impressive at a Bulgari event as the brand's new ambassador for the company. Jameela Jamil She appears strange after a violent reaction to her role as a judge in a television vogue contest. Kim Kardashian West says son West psalm It's Robert Kardashian Mr. Reincarnated. Lifestyle expert Jené Luciani shows Valentine's gifts and Mixed-ish star Tika Sumpter Swings for the show. Listens!
Gayle King Under Fire for asking about Kobe Bryant's last assault charge – Daily Pop 06/02/20
CBS news anchor Gayle king respond to the violent reaction on her Kobe Bryant questions in an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie. Kim Kardashian West Talk about the responsibilities of being a class mother. Teresa Guidice says that Joe "feels nothing for her,quot;. Also, Carlos and Alex Penavega go through the show and more!
Jay-Z anthem controversy, Hailey Bieber sincere about marriage to Justin, interview of "Bachelor,quot; Pete – Daily Pop 05/02/20
Super Bowl fans are upset because Jay Z Y Beyoncé He sat through the national anthem. Hailey Bieber talk relationship rules with Justin and Jessica Simpson He admits that he rejected the role of "The Notebook." Also, we sat with "The Bachelor,quot; Pilot Peter Weber, Wolfgang Puck Y Jamie-Lynn Sigler.
Lady Gaga and BF's new Instagram officer, Jacob Kisses Zendaya, is the Super Bowl show too sexy? – Daily Pop 02/04/20
The "Shallow,quot; singer finally makes her relationship with Michael Polansky Instagram officer. Ashton Kutcher speaks "Two and a Half Men,quot; and Demi moore Y Jacob Elordi He is seen kissing Zendaya on the head. Also, was the Super Bowl halftime show too "super,quot; for some?
Super Bowl 54 part-time show, Chrissy Metz joins the show – Daily Pop 03/02/20
Since Jennifer Lopez to Shakira, we talked about all the highlights of the Super Bowl half-time electric show! In addition, Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters separated 12 days after they married in secret. Brad Pitt & # 39; s Blatant comment of Prince Harry after the victory of BAFTA. Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran sits with us and much more!
