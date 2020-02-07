Home Entertainment Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry to Instagram

Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry to Instagram

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry to Instagram
%MINIFYHTMLb96ffda1d2ccaf7ba477d486479f086c11% %MINIFYHTMLb96ffda1d2ccaf7ba477d486479f086c12%
WENN / Nicky Nelson

Four months after Jennifer Aniston & # 39; broke the Internet & # 39; With his social media debut, his co-star of & # 39; Friends & # 39; Launch your own account on the site to share photos.

Up News Info
Matthew Perry She has become the last of the "Friends" stars to join Instagram.

Four months later Jennifer Aniston & # 39; broke the Internet & # 39; When he made his Instagram debut with a photo of a "Friends" meeting, Perry has joined the social media application.

%MINIFYHTMLb96ffda1d2ccaf7ba477d486479f086c13%%MINIFYHTMLb96ffda1d2ccaf7ba477d486479f086c14%

His arrival was less spectacular than Jennifer's; in fact, many missed her. But former co-star Lisa Kudrow He made sure everyone knew on Thursday (February 6), welcoming Instagram with a couple pullback.

%MINIFYHTMLb96ffda1d2ccaf7ba477d486479f086c15% %MINIFYHTMLb96ffda1d2ccaf7ba477d486479f086c16%

"Finally! Yay! I can't believe my eyes," he wrote. "Welcome to Instagram @ mattyperry4 #friendsforlife."