Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry to Instagram

%MINIFYHTMLb96ffda1d2ccaf7ba477d486479f086c11% %MINIFYHTMLb96ffda1d2ccaf7ba477d486479f086c12%

WENN / Nicky Nelson

Four months after Jennifer Aniston & # 39; broke the Internet & # 39; With his social media debut, his co-star of & # 39; Friends & # 39; Launch your own account on the site to share photos.

Up News Info –

Matthew Perry She has become the last of the "Friends" stars to join Instagram.

Four months later Jennifer Aniston & # 39; broke the Internet & # 39; When he made his Instagram debut with a photo of a "Friends" meeting, Perry has joined the social media application.

%MINIFYHTMLb96ffda1d2ccaf7ba477d486479f086c13% %MINIFYHTMLb96ffda1d2ccaf7ba477d486479f086c14%

His arrival was less spectacular than Jennifer's; in fact, many missed her. But former co-star Lisa Kudrow He made sure everyone knew on Thursday (February 6), welcoming Instagram with a couple pullback.

%MINIFYHTMLb96ffda1d2ccaf7ba477d486479f086c15% %MINIFYHTMLb96ffda1d2ccaf7ba477d486479f086c16%

<br />

"Finally! Yay! I can't believe my eyes," he wrote. "Welcome to Instagram @ mattyperry4 #friendsforlife."