Lionel Messi will stay in Barcelona despite Eric Abidal's line | Soccer news

Lionel Messi now seems likely to remain in Barcelona

Lionel Messi intends to stay in Barcelona despite this week's public dispute with sports director Eric Abidal.

Sources close to 32 years have assured Sky sports news He is not thinking of leaving Camp Nou this summer and is still determined to see his current contract at least.

Messi's agreement extends until 2021 and is open to discuss an extension, although the forward is not in a hurry and would prefer to do so year after year.

Pep Guardiola has urged Messi to finish his career in Barcelona amid speculation that he could leave Camp Nou to go to Manchester City

However, Barcelona would like to talk about another multi-year agreement and hope to sit down with Messi's father and agent, Jorge, in the coming months.

Although the dispute with Abidal has caused reports in England, Italy, France and even Argentina that Messi could move to one of these countries, it has hardly been mentioned in the main publications of Spain that a summer outing is on its way.

Sky sports news He has been told that, as captain, Messi felt compelled to speak in defense of himself and the team, while he wanted to emphasize that he does not make decisions in the club, and that he feels that the public criticism of the internal staff does not They are constructive.

Managers have their opinion on the possibility of Messi leaving Barcelona and joining a Premier League club

This response through their social networks, which has surpassed that of Barça with almost 60 million followers, was positively received by Spanish fans and media, and Messi's feelings echoed his teammates after the defeat of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

The defender Jordi Alba was among them, and said: "They have already thrown us enough from the outside that we don't need it from the inside."

As the difficult week for the club comes to an end, the situation has calmed down after the talks between Messi and the club president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, who also spoke separately with Abidal.

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire discusses whether Premier League suitors could afford a move for Messi

But while Messi's future in Barcelona remains more or less certain, that of Frenchman Abidal seems increasingly uncertain despite clinging to his work this time.

Some of his key signings last summer still have a significant impact, including the much sought after Frenkie de Jong, while others he signed in 2018, such as Malcom and Jean-Clair Todibo, now play football elsewhere.

Spanish soccer expert Álvaro Montero explains what is behind Messi's public disagreement with Eric Abidal and the possible repercussions.

The club also needed a new striker in January after Luis Suárez's injury, but he could not sign anyone, and they were subsequently forced to request permission from La Liga to make an emergency transfer after another injury to Ousmane Dembele.

There has also been a continuing lack of stars from La Masia Academy that are part of Team B, and none of the club's last 46 youth additions achieved qualification under several different sports directors, including Abidal, although some B teams have arrived to the first team, like Riqui Puig.

Abidal, a Barça player for six years, faces a crucial summer transfer window while the club seeks to restore its dominance over Europe, especially if La Liga and another Champions League title miss this mandate.