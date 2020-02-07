Lindsay Lohan posts a photo with her "boyfriend,quot; but then deletes the title!

%MINIFYHTML565c4739ca89f68d50ddcf4b600c999a11% %MINIFYHTML565c4739ca89f68d50ddcf4b600c999a12%

The actress turned to social networks to share a photo that presented her and a group of friends during a fun outing together. However, Lindsay Lohan also mentioned that one of them was her "boyfriend."

Is Lohan dating someone new after his apparent attempts to shoot Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus' ex-husband?

%MINIFYHTML565c4739ca89f68d50ddcf4b600c999a13% %MINIFYHTML565c4739ca89f68d50ddcf4b600c999a14%

As you know, the actress appeared in many headlines for flirting with the other actor on social media more than once!

%MINIFYHTML565c4739ca89f68d50ddcf4b600c999a15% %MINIFYHTML565c4739ca89f68d50ddcf4b600c999a16%

While he previously addressed his comments on Liam's posts, suggesting he was just being friendly, couldn't he have said that because he didn't get what he wanted from Liam?

Well, that's what fans still believe, at least.

That said, it seems that Lohan has now turned away from him and is seeing someone else!

There is a problem, however! The initial legend in which he mentioned his "boyfriend,quot; no longer exists and there is no explanation as to why.

So, are you in a relationship or not? Users are not sure what to believe at this time.

The photo showed Lohan with a group of friends, including his sister, Aliana and her supposed boyfriend.

But soon after, she changed the title to a smiling emoji.

"@Aliana lovely night with my sister and my boyfriend bader❤️ such a magical night," he originally wrote next to the complement.

The followers didn't take long to start asking questions.

"Who is the boyfriend?" Someone asked himself, which caused someone else to respond, saying he was "the boy in the black jacket."

However, most of the questions began to appear after she deleted the title.

Here are some of the reactions: ‘Why did you delete the subtitle? I thought it was really touching. "/" When your first subtitle was off, delete it and replace it with an emoji. "

Ad

Many others asked for confirmation that Lohan is really in a relationship at the moment.



Post views:

4 4