Lindsay Lohan introduces her boyfriend on Instagram

Bradley Lamb
The judge of & # 39; Masked Singer Australia & # 39; He shares a photo of a group night at a music festival in Dubai with his sister Aliana Lohan and her boyfriend Bader Shammas on social media.

Up News Info
Lindsay Lohan caused rumors of romance on Thursday, February 6, 2020 when he shared a photo with his "boyfriend" Bader.

The 33-year-old actress shook her tongues by posting a group photo on the social media site, showing the "Bad Girls"star posing with sister Ali Lohan Y Bastillethe singer Dan smith and drummer Chris & # 39; Woody & # 39; Wood at a music festival in Dubai.

"@aliana lovely night with my sister and my boyfriend bader," Lindsay wrote next to the photo when he originally published it. "Such a magical night."

When a fan asked who the boyfriend was, another replied that he was the one in the "black jacket."

However, just a few hours later, the screen star had removed its original subtitle and replaced it with a smiling emoji.

Several media reported that the man in question seems to be Bader Shammas, which has an Instagram profile that Lindsay follows, but keeps private. However, it has a Twitter profile, which lists its location as in Dubai.

Lindsay is currently in Dubai and talked about her reasons for moving to the United Arab Emirates in an interview with W magazine recently.

"There is a certain calm that I find there. There is no paparazzi, no cameras; that is a big problem for me," he said, adding: "I felt very relieved when I moved everything from London to Dubai, and saw everything in one place. Now I don't have to open bags and live outside hotels and bags. Everything is where it should be. "

