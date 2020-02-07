Lil Wayne praises Jay-Z for going further and confesses that he is the last to hear this about Kanye West in a viral video

A new interview with Lil Wayne again demonstrated how little the rapper knows what is happening right now in the world of rap, as he appeared in an episode of Drink champions podcast

A few years ago, the 37-year-old "Lollipop,quot; interpreter demonstrated his lack of knowledge about his colleagues, when in 2016, he admitted that he had not heard of Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage or Kodak Black, and stated that he He only did his thing when creating music.

Recently, Wayne had a special appearance on The drink championsthen he faced N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to talk about their new album, Funeral, which was launched in late January.

At one point during the interview, the rapper was asked if he knew that Kanye West had decided to organize the Sunday Services, during which he could perform religious versions of his songs, while he was accompanied by his own Sunday Service choir.

West has made news in its events, which have taken place for more than a year, and numerous famous people have shown their services over time.

However, Wayne was not aware of what his colleague had been doing, and seemed genuinely surprised to hear about Sunday Services, since his reaction was: "I don't know that. What?"

Moments later, after hearing a couple of additional explanations about the events of the West church, it seems that the rapper realized the meaning of what he had heard because his shoulder sank, and he began to look in wonder.

Lil Wayne is fully aware of what Jay-Z is doing. The rapper praised Beyonce's husband for being a lifeguard.

He said: "I wanted to sign Young Money while I was going through a lot of things, I can't let a word go by without saying how genuine and how much man that guy is. That is a real man right there."

He added: “First of all, it was a privilege, rather than a privilege. . . What I was doing was that I was just trying to help in any way or form. So he was (like) "If I have to sign your mother, man, whatever I have to do to help you in your situation that you are going through right now." He told me: "I know it's embarrassing." They have shit all public. What I want to do is make sure you're straight as a man. Rap sh * t, you'll always be good with that. Eyes closed, you have that. I just want to make sure they are good, their parents, their family. There was no limit to their numbers when it came to what you need. "

Lil Wayne lives in his own bubble.



