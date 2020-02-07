Liam Hemsworth's Buff Body is the best way to celebrate the weekend

LESE / BACKGRID
Happy Friday! Liam Hemsworth He has been working extra in the gym, and we have the pictures to prove it.
the The Hunger Games The actor, and his very muscular arms, were seen in Los Angeles today. Hemsworth, dressed in a tank top, sunglasses and a hat, was photographed leaving a workout in Southern California before the weekend. While it's not clear if Hemsworth is doing overtime in the gym for a new position, the 30-year-old man has spent a lot of time in his workouts lately. Just a few days ago, the star was seen outside a gym with its new protagonist, model Gabriella Brooks.
Hemsworth had kept a low profile after his separation from Miley Cyrus during the summer, however, the Isn't romantic The actor has been seen and more frequently in recent months. In late December, Hemsworth sparked rumors of romance with Brooks when they saw him presenting his parents during a visit to Australia.
From the December meeting, a source told E! The news that Hemsworth and Brooks "left the same house together and came to meet the family."
"They were having lunch for no more than an hour. Everyone talked and shook hands when they arrived," the source shared. "Liam's mother seemed very happy to see him, she gave him a big hug."
In addition to spending time with Brooks, Hemsworth has been busy working since his separation from Cyrus. Only a few hours ago that a trailer for his new action thriller Most dangerous mind He made his debut.
So it seems that Hemsworth is ready to start a new chapter. Later this month, he and Cryus will officially become single. While a judge signed the finalization of their divorce last month, the former will not legally become single until February 22.
