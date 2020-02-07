Liam Gallagher's son and Ringo Starr's grandson plead not guilty in the Tesco Brawl case

Instagram

Gene Gallagher and Sonny Starkey, along with the Noah Ponte model, have been accused of using or threatening illegal violence towards another derived from the May 2019 incident.

Liam Gallagherson of Gene and Ringo StarrGrandson Sonny pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged night fight in court on Friday, February 7.

The 18 years and model Noah Ponte, 19, are accused of scrapping with a staff member at a Tesco Express store in Hampstead, north London, after they couldn't buy beer at midnight in May last year (2019).

According to The Guardian, the three pleaded not guilty to a fight, using or threatening illegal violence towards another and behaving in a way that would make a person of firm firmness present on the scene fear for their personal safety.

Ponte also denied an additional charge of racially aggravated common assault as he is accused of telling the worker: "Black Indians. Go back to where you came from. They don't want you here."

At the hearing at the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court, the trio only spoke to give their addresses, dates of birth and nationality.

Gallagher, the son of the fomer Oasis frontman, who did not attend, and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, was accompanied to the audience by "The Prodigy"& # 39; s Liam Howlett, while Starkey was supported in court by his father Jason.

Starkey, Gallagher and Ponte requested that the case be sent to Wood Green Crown Court for trial and were released on unconditional bail until a new hearing on March 9.