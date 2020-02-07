Launch of McLaren 2020 IndyCar LIVE!

%MINIFYHTML4e70d9d3f00ce9b550ba3acdd0f7982711% %MINIFYHTML4e70d9d3f00ce9b550ba3acdd0f7982712%

McLaren is launching its IndyCar challenger for the 2020 season today as they prepare for a full-time return to the series as Arrow McLaren SP.

You can watch a live broadcast of the event, which will feature new pilots Patricio O & # 39; Ward and Oliver Askew, starting at 4 p.m. (UK time) by clicking play on the previous YouTube video.

Although McLaren has entered the last two 500s of Indianapolis, with Fernando Alonso almost winning in 2017 before not qualifying in 2019, the event considered the iconic event as a unique event.

But in 2020 they are preparing for their first full-time IndyCar series since 1979.

McLaren has partnered with what was previously Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, a team with seven IndyCar wins, to form the new Arrow McLaren SP team.

They have changed from Honda engines to Chevrolet, with their driver lineup consisting of the two most recent Indy Lights champions in O & # 39; Ward (2018) and Askew (2019).

The 2020 season begins on March 15 with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, with each qualifying session and live race in Sky Sports F1.