Kodak Black publishes a prison message stating that he has been locked in a bathroom!

Kodak Black wants his fans to know that he has allegedly been locked in a bathroom, presumably by prison staff.

"Ion really sees the purpose of keeping a n * gga locked in a bathroom, as if a n * gga had head lice or Sumn Lol, help me understand," he wrote. "One day, a man must decide, for better or worse. What will be the monument of his existence. # Truly,quot;

But then his post takes an almost positive tone, as he promised to continue:

"I'm going to get out of this shit! The way they handle a real one is really sad, yet unforgettable! But I can never keep my head down, Ima keeps rolling like a prey fire drill. #GLEE."

Kodak Black is currently serving a four-year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to gun charges. The rapper was transferred last week to a Kentucky penitentiary, where he is expected to serve the rest of his sentence.