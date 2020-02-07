Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: investigation reveals new details

Investigators are releasing new details about the crash of the helicopter that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant and another eight.
On Friday afternoon, the National Transportation Safety Board published a preliminary report on its investigation into the tragedy that took place on January 26. In the 11-page report, investigators reveal that the helicopter engine was fully operational at the time of the accident, due to the fact that "they found damage consistent with the motorized rotation at the time of impact."
The report also says: "The instrument panel was destroyed and most of the instruments were displaced from their panel stands. The flight controls were fragmented and damaged by fire." This indicates that there was a "post-crash fire,quot; at the scene of the accident and that the crash probably did not cause a mechanical failure.
Despite the significant damage suffered by the impact, the NTSB says: "The engines were recovered for a detailed disassembly test."
The report includes an account of a witness who was present in the area at the time of the accident. This individual told the NTSB that the hillside was "surrounded by fog."
"He said he began to hear the sound of a helicopter, which he described as appropriate for a helicopter that was flying while it was in power. He felt the sound louder and saw a blue and white helicopter emerge from the clouds that passed from left to the right directly to your left, "they share. "He judged that he was moving fast, traveling on a downward and forward trajectory. He began to roll to the left so that he could see his belly. He watched it for a second or two, before it hit the ground at about 50 feet. below its position. "
Christian Petersen / Getty Images
In addition, the report says: "The helicopter was not equipped with a flight data recorder or a cockpit voice recorder (CVR) nor was it required to be for the accident flight." However, the research team was able to recover some electronic equipment, in addition to "a series of personal electronic devices."
"Additional information will be released as warranted," the report concludes. This is only a preliminary report, as researchers do not expect to reach a conclusion for at least a year.
As the NTSB continues its investigation, the families of the victims are making arrangements for the memorials. On Friday, Vanessa Bryant He confirmed that there will be a public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna on February 24 at the Staples Center. Details about the services will be announced in the coming days.