Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: investigation reveals new details

Investigators are releasing new details about the crash of the helicopter that claimed the life of Kobe Bryant and another eight.

On Friday afternoon, the National Transportation Safety Board published a preliminary report on its investigation into the tragedy that took place on January 26. In the 11-page report, investigators reveal that the helicopter engine was fully operational at the time of the accident, due to the fact that "they found damage consistent with the motorized rotation at the time of impact."

The report also says: "The instrument panel was destroyed and most of the instruments were displaced from their panel stands. The flight controls were fragmented and damaged by fire." This indicates that there was a "post-crash fire,quot; at the scene of the accident and that the crash probably did not cause a mechanical failure.

Despite the significant damage suffered by the impact, the NTSB says: "The engines were recovered for a detailed disassembly test."

The report includes an account of a witness who was present in the area at the time of the accident. This individual told the NTSB that the hillside was "surrounded by fog."