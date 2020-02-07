Kobe Bryant crash: investigation finds no helicopter engine failures | NBA News

The engines of the crashed helicopter, killing Kobe Bryant, showed no evidence of "catastrophic internal failure," an investigation said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed the report related to the engines of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter that crashed into a steep slope on January 26, an incident that killed NBA legend Bryant and eight others .

The NTSB research update said "visible sections of the engines showed no evidence of an internal failure that was not contained or catastrophic."

The board plans to disassemble and further examine the engines, which were subjected to a post-crash fire.

The NTSB also cited a witness who heard the helicopter in the fog, saw him descend quickly and then reported that "he began to roll to the left so that he could see his belly," shortly before the accident.

More to follow.