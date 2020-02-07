Kobe Bryant and Gianna: a public monument to be held at the Staples Center on February 24

The death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, marked an entire world. They were accompanied by seven other people when the helicopter crashed, and the tragic event still hurts, especially for the families of those who lost their precious lives in it.

Now, it has been revealed that something that many people have been waiting for will take place this month: a public memorial service.

The Shade Room has all the details and you can check the information available below.

TSR reveals that the city of Los Angeles ‘has just announced that it will house a public monument for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, as well as the other seven lives lost in the tragic helicopter accident last week. According to @latimes, the event will take place at the Staples Center on February 24 ".

It was also reported that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garrett said the following about the next monument:

"I think one message I would say is that it's not just about a man who was a basketball player, it's about a father, it's about a leader."

The Shade Room received many negative comments about the way they presented the news and people were upset that the names of the other victims were not mentioned.

Someone said: "R.I.P My heart is with the beautiful family," and another follower published this: "The other lives? You all need better subtitles."

This is for the public, I'm pretty sure they already had their private funerals.

One person said: "Beautiful, but I feel that he and Gigi should have their own."

One commenter wrote this: "My thing is that if they died in a helicopter in which Kobe was not, they would not receive all this attention." Can Kobe have his moment? We know who Kobe is, the other deaths are sad, yes. But it's not the same, can we dedicate something to Kobe and her daughter … "

Let's keep the families of all the victims raised in prayer during these difficult times.



