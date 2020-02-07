Kirk Douglas rested at a private funeral 2 days after death

Kirk Douglas He was honored at a private funeral in the Los Angeles area on Friday.
the Spartacus The star was buried in the Westwood Village Memorial Park. His family, including his wife Anne Buydens100 son Michael Douglas, 75, and the actor's wife Catherine Zeta Jones50 years and his son Cameron Douglas, 41, attended the service. Famous director Steven Spielberg, 73, was also seen at the funeral, as seen in the photos published by Persons and other points of sale.
Kirk died in Los Angeles on Wednesday at 103.
"It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael said in a statement. "For the world, it was a legend, an actor of the golden age of films who lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire. But to me and my brothers Joel Y Peter, he was just dad, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandson, his loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. "
"Kirk's life was well lived, and leaves a legacy in the cinema that will last for generations to come, and a story like a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet," said Michael. "Let me finish with the words I said on his last birthday and they will always be true. Dad, I love you so much and I am very proud to be your son."
Perfect Image / Shutterstock
Kirk rose to fame as an actor in the 50s and 60s and made more than 90 films. He was nominated for three Oscars and appeared on stage at the 1996 Oscars to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award, two weeks after suffering a stroke at age 80. His latest acting project, the dramatic television documentary Assassinations of the Empire State Building, was released in 2008.
Two years ago, he made his last television appearance on stage, co-presenting an award with Catherine in the 2018 Golden Balloons