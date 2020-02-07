Kirk Douglas rested at a private funeral 2 days after death

Kirk Douglas He was honored at a private funeral in the Los Angeles area on Friday.

the Spartacus The star was buried in the Westwood Village Memorial Park. His family, including his wife Anne Buydens100 son Michael Douglas, 75, and the actor's wife Catherine Zeta Jones50 years and his son Cameron Douglas, 41, attended the service. Famous director Steven Spielberg, 73, was also seen at the funeral, as seen in the photos published by Persons and other points of sale.

Kirk died in Los Angeles on Wednesday at 103.

"It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael said in a statement. "For the world, it was a legend, an actor of the golden age of films who lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire. But to me and my brothers Joel Y Peter, he was just dad, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandson, his loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. "