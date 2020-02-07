Kim Kardashian reveals why she used a "substitute therapist,quot;

Family always comes first for Kim Kardashian.
That's why when she and Kanye west he requested the help of a substitute to welcome his third son, his daughter Chicago WestKim went out of her way to ensure a positive experience for everyone involved. ME! News has an exclusive glimpse of Kim's latest interview with a celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser for his new podcast, Everything is fair, where the E! The reality TV star shared new details of Chi's birth story.
Kim said he relied on what he described as a "substitute therapist,quot; while building a relationship with the woman who was carrying her baby. "You get your substitute lawyer, you get your substitute agent and then the agent recommended that we use a therapist who would contact me first and then communicate with her and be our liaison," he explained.
It wasn't long for Kim and his substitute, who appeared anonymously in keeping up with the Kardashians before the arrival of Chi in January 2018, to form a close relationship.
"Towards the end we get close enough to really communicate without it," Kim recalled. "(The therapist) would suggest: 'Hey, I think you should communicate once a week through text messages, maybe Mother's Day. She's also a mother. Maybe give her a massage or something appropriate for her pamper him. "
"Things like going through the birth plan, so if something was uncomfortable, she would be that cushion to say," This is what I want in the room. What do you feel comfortable with? How does this work? "
After enduring two high-risk pregnancies, Kim publicly defended his decision to expand his family through subrogation.
"Having a gestational company is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it is the easy way out is completely wrong," he wrote in his application in 2018. "People assume it's better because you don't have to deal with physical changes." , pain or complications with childbirth, but for me it was very difficult not to carry my own child, especially after taking him north (West) and saint (West)
"I am very grateful for modern technology and that this is even possible. It is not for everyone, but I love my gestational company and this was the best experience I have had. Our gestational company gave us the best gift one could give," Kim continued at the time.
In May 2019, Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child through a different substitute.
