Kim Kardashian reveals why she used a "substitute therapist,quot;

Family always comes first for Kim Kardashian.

That's why when she and Kanye west he requested the help of a substitute to welcome his third son, his daughter Chicago WestKim went out of her way to ensure a positive experience for everyone involved. ME! News has an exclusive glimpse of Kim's latest interview with a celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser for his new podcast, Everything is fair, where the E! The reality TV star shared new details of Chi's birth story.

Kim said he relied on what he described as a "substitute therapist,quot; while building a relationship with the woman who was carrying her baby. "You get your substitute lawyer, you get your substitute agent and then the agent recommended that we use a therapist who would contact me first and then communicate with her and be our liaison," he explained.

It wasn't long for Kim and his substitute, who appeared anonymously in keeping up with the Kardashians before the arrival of Chi in January 2018, to form a close relationship.