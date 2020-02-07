Kim Kardashian regrets her line of SKIMS girdles

Regrets? We've all had them, even Kim Kardashian.
As for its latest, this time it is about its line of SKIMS belts and the lack of a very particular feature.
When he New York Times If she had "made a mistake in presenting Skims,quot; in September, the tycoon and reality star noticed that she would not say "mistake,quot; before mentioning "the urine hole." For fans who are a bit lost, in September, the mother of four revealed in Tonight's show I had been debating at that time if some of the girdles needed a "pee hole,quot; (which is exactly what it looks like). However, at that time, the star had already launched the line and, all these months later, she has not forgotten that.
"I wish we threw girdles with a hole to pee," he told the newspaper. "For people who don't want to take it off all the time."
Even so, recalling a previous Sears agreement, in which he had to reduce his participation by 2 percent, Kardashian made it clear that he has won years of business lessons.
"I give credit to each commercial company I have been up to at this point, to really understand what is needed and how involved you really should be if you want it to be the best," he told the Times.
Also, with the launch of the brand in Nordstrom just a few days ago, it does not seem that the lack of urination is a big problem. ME! The news reached Kardashian at the launching event in the Big Apple, where she recalled that she was always a buyer of Nordstrom.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Nordstrom
"For me, Nordstrom is a place where I have always bought my whole life," he said. "I felt it was the perfect place for SKIMS to launch. I really love having a direct brand to the consumer, but I also want everyone to feel the fabric, touch the fabric. I mean, we launched about an hour ago and we are already exhausted in three styles online. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.