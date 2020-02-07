Kim Kardashian regrets her line of SKIMS girdles

Regrets? We've all had them, even Kim Kardashian.

As for its latest, this time it is about its line of SKIMS belts and the lack of a very particular feature.

%MINIFYHTML26b738e9e4c3520423289e107a42118213% %MINIFYHTML26b738e9e4c3520423289e107a42118214%

When he New York Times If she had "made a mistake in presenting Skims,quot; in September, the tycoon and reality star noticed that she would not say "mistake,quot; before mentioning "the urine hole." For fans who are a bit lost, in September, the mother of four revealed in Tonight's show I had been debating at that time if some of the girdles needed a "pee hole,quot; (which is exactly what it looks like). However, at that time, the star had already launched the line and, all these months later, she has not forgotten that.

%MINIFYHTML26b738e9e4c3520423289e107a42118215% %MINIFYHTML26b738e9e4c3520423289e107a42118216%

"I wish we threw girdles with a hole to pee," he told the newspaper. "For people who don't want to take it off all the time."

Even so, recalling a previous Sears agreement, in which he had to reduce his participation by 2 percent, Kardashian made it clear that he has won years of business lessons.

"I give credit to each commercial company I have been up to at this point, to really understand what is needed and how involved you really should be if you want it to be the best," he told the Times.