Kim Kardashian makes a case for pressing hair during London night

Kim Kardashian He always knows how to stay ahead of trends, especially when it comes to its beauty and fashion. The mother of four children came out in true style with her husband Kanye west Thursday night in London. The couple was seen at the Hakkasan Chinese restaurant with elegant black outfits.

The reality of television stars wavy hair is what makes the Internet talk. She is bringing back the vibes of the 90s and everyone is here for that. The look is courtesy of the stylist. Luke Pluckrose, who visited Instagram to show her amazing work and talk about the amazing hairstyle that the icon looked.

"I had the absolute pleasure of working with @kimkardashian yesterday and the incredible makeup @nikki_makeup," captioned a photo of Kim looking absolutely fierce. Kim also turned to her own Instagram account to boast a little about the incredible appearance and share a sweet photo with her husband.