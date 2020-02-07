Khloe Kardashian expects a second child with Tristan Thompson

%MINIFYHTML088204b3dff42a1fa1ff70414e5db4ff11% %MINIFYHTML088204b3dff42a1fa1ff70414e5db4ff12%

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; She is allegedly pregnant with the Cleveland Cavaliers player's baby, a year after they broke up due to her cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian she is supposedly pregnant and the supposed baby daddy is none other than Tristan Thompson. The ex reportedly expect their second child together, a year after she left him due to his cheating scandal.

"Khloe has been back with Tristan for a minute. That's not tea. Tea is pregnant with baby # 2," the report says, according to MTO News. It is said that True Thompson's parents, 1 year old, who are rumored to have been together several times, "reintroduce" their relationship back to the public soon.

It is said that the 35-year-old reality star has taken the time to let the world know that he has romantically reunited with the basketball player, although it has lasted for months, because "he doesn't want to look like a fool for taking him back after she made a big problem because of the situation of Jordyn [Woods]. "

"Khloe has always been desperate to have a lasting love," the report on Khloe continues. "She has never felt safe with herself, so she always tries to date super popular and attractive men to feel better."

It is also said that "all Kardashians wanted to be WAGS". The report suggests that Khloe realized that the "lifestyle of an athlete came with traps, he was simply embarrassed because it was public and ruined the & # 39; family brand & # 39; he was trying to build."

While "they took a short break and she tried to get other perspectives for the life she wanted to build," she apparently returned with Tristan because "nobody took the bait."

Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe in 2018 while the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star was pregnant with her son. She stayed by his side at that moment, but stopped talking about their relationship after he was supposedly cheating Khloe with Kylie Jennerthen best friend Jordyn Woods at the beginning of 2019.

Khloe maintains a good relationship with Tristan for the sake of his daughter True. They have been seen together several times, provoking rumors of reconciliation that have never been confirmed, but they have angered their fans for allegedly recovering their former infidel.