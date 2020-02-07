Khloe Kardashian & # 39; pregnant & # 39; with Tristan Thompson's baby!

According to a new online report, Khloe Kardashian is pregnant.

This is what is reported, elsewhere:

Khloe has returned with Tristan for a minute. That is not tea. Tea is pregnant with baby No. 2.

Khloe has always been desperate to have a lasting love. She never felt safe with herself, so she always tries to date super popular and attractive men to feel better.

All Kardashians wanted to be WAGS. Khloe knew that the lifestyle came from the traps, she was simply embarrassed because it was public and ruined the "family brand,quot; she was trying to build. They took a short break and she tried to get other perspectives for the life she wanted to build. Nobody bit the hook.

She is going to reintroduce it back to the public. She doesn't want to look like a fool for taking him back after having done a big problem because of Jordyn's situation