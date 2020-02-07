Kesha plans to appeal because she is disappointed in Dr. Luke's decision for defamation

%MINIFYHTMLcbae1be1be73eba7e14193c5b4cf812411% %MINIFYHTMLcbae1be1be73eba7e14193c5b4cf812412%

The success creator of & # 39; Tik Tok & # 39; will appeal & # 39; immediately & # 39; the verdict in favor of his former music producer in the case of defamation after his accusations that he sexually assaulted her and Katy Perry.

Ke $ ha he plans to fight against the judgment of a New York judge that he defamed the music producer Dr. Lucas saying Lady Gaga he raped Katy Perry.

The producer, whose real name is Lukas Gottwald, sued the "Tik Tok" singer for the claims, and Manhattan Supreme Court judge Jennifer Schecter ruled that Kesha's actions amounted to "defamation per se," he said. The New York Post.

"There is no evidence that Gottwald has violated Katy Perry. Furthermore, the publication of a false statement to one person, here Lady Gaga, is enough to impose responsibility," the judge wrote.

However, Kesha's legal team said in a statement that the singer planned to fight the ruling.

"Judge Schecter issued rulings today about motions for summary judgment in Dr. Luke's litigation," they said, Variety reported. "We disagree with the decisions of the Court. We plan to appeal immediately."

Kesha previously sued Dr. Luke for alleged sexual and emotional abuse. Since then he has abandoned his case against him.

He was also ordered to pay Dr. Luke more than $ 373,000 in interest because he delayed payment of $ 1.3 million in royalties to the producer.

Dr. Luke worked with the star on her first two albums, "Animal" and "Warrior," and she is still signed with her label, Kemosabe Records, through which she released her latest album, "High Road," last week. .