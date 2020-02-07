Kesha ordered to pay Dr. Luke $ 374K in royalties after court rules She defamed him by text message

The six-year legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke is still ongoing, but there has been a ruling by a New York Supreme Court judge over a text message that Kesha sent to Lady Gaga claiming that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry.

According to judicial documents obtained by Variety, the 32-year-old singer was ordered to pay Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, and his KMI company $ 374,000 in late royalties because the judge ruled that Kesha defamed Dr. Luke with that text message.

Dr. Luke gets a great victory in the ongoing defamation battle with Kesha https://t.co/WlU4Rnjth3 – Variety (@Variety) February 7, 2020

Kesha Rose Sebert sued Gottwald in 2014 with claims that he sexually assaulted her and emotionally abused her. And, in 2017, he defended himself with his own lawsuit against her, alleging that she breached her contract and defamed him with false accusations of rape.

Kesha accused the 46-year-old producer of sexually assaulting both her and Perry, but the Roar The singer denied the claim during her deposition. Judge Jennifer G. Schecter ruled that Kesha owed Gottwald the royalties for Perry's testimony and the lack of evidence to support Kesha's claims.

"There is no evidence that Gottwald has raped Katy Perry," Schecter said. "In addition, the publication of a false statement to a single person, here Lady Gaga, is sufficient to impose responsibility."

Although Judge Schecter ruled in favor of Dr. Luke and agreed that there was no evidence to support Kesha's claims that he raped Perry, she said Kesha's claim that Dr. Luke assaulted her is a matter that should be decided in a separate jury trial.

Kesha defamed his alleged rapist, Dr. Luke, telling Lady Gaga that he had assaulted Katy Perry, the judge's rules https://t.co/J3ikpAojLR pic.twitter.com/s6t78sK2Gv – Revetir En Femme (@Revetir_enfemme) February 7, 2020

Judge Schecter said Kesha's legal team's argument that Gottwald was a public figure was not useful because "he has never injected into the public debate about sexual assault or abuse of artists in the entertainment industry."

He added that the only reason that Gottwald had any public connection to the problems raised in Kesha's lawsuit is because he raised them in his lawsuit.

Christine Lepera, Gottwald's lawyer, said Rolling Stone that Kesha "abandoned,quot; her "meritless case,quot; against Gottwald more than three years ago, and the only remaining claim was her case against her for defamation and breach of contract.

He added that he countered the singer so that he could recover some of the damage that Kesha's "false accusations of rape,quot; caused him personally as well as professionally.

Already in 2014 and before #I also, Kesha sued Dr. Luke for sexual assault. He sued her for defamation and breach of contract. His claims did not survive; yours did. Now, thanks to the round of summary judgment, it has obtained many advantages. https://t.co/PO30KDPdIg – The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 7, 2020

"Today's important decision of the Court in Dr. Luke's lawsuit brings him closer to the justice he seeks. First, the Court now ruled that Kesha made a false and defamatory accusation about Dr. Luke when she unfoundedly claimed that he violated to Katy Perry, "said Lepera. "Second, the Court rejected Kesha's attempts to invoke legal technicalities to avoid liability for his statements. And third, the Court also correctly held that Kesha breached his contract with Dr. Luke's company."

Lepera says his client awaits his trial for sexual assault in order to prove that Kesha's "other false statements about him,quot; were also defamatory. Meanwhile, Kesha's legal team says they disagree with the court ruling and that they will "appeal immediately."



