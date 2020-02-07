Kerry Washington spills the reason she is so & # 39; vigilant & # 39; about keeping your children a secret

InStyle Magazine

In this era, the children of celebrities are as famous as their parents due to their constant exposure to public view. Nevertheless, Kerry WashingtonThe children are not among them, since the Golden Globe nominated actress has been really private when it comes to their lives. Now, she has revealed the reason why in an interview with InStyle magazine.

Speaking to the magazine for its cover story, Kerry admits that he is "very, very vigilant" about keeping his children out of the spotlight. "These are their lives. But it's not about throwing a Rapunzel and hiding it in a castle in the world that we don't want to do that," he explains. "I think any parent would want to take children away from a situation that makes them feel scared. I don't want them to be exploited, particularly in this world of social networks."

However, that does not mean that she will choose not to share any details about their lives. Later, she tells the magazine that all her children like to swim saying, "My husband made fun of me if I did the [DNA test] 23andMe, I would go back 11 percent mermaid. My children are the same way. they are only fish. "

Kerry shares two children with her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha. She gave birth to her daughter, Isabelle, in 2014, while her son Caleb was born in 2016. The "Scandal"The actress is also the stepmother of the 13-year-old daughter of the retired soccer athlete from a previous relationship.

Before the InStyle interview, Kerry once spoke about raising children and their children in a rare moment. "God sent us the children we need so we can grow to be the parents they need us to be," he said at the time. "The children who sent me arrived perfect, and I have to discover how to grow and evolve in order to support their truth. I am in a constant state of learning and challenge to make room for their perfection and beauty."