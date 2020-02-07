Kelly Clarkson Learning to make balloons with animals is the most fun

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, right?

In Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson showhost Kelly Clarkson faced her fears and enlisted as a guest Alison Brie to guide her in an animal manufacturing demonstration with balloons.

After knowing that the RADIANCE The star used to be a party clown in her teens and is an expert in the arts of the globe, the singer of "Since U Been Gone,quot; did everything possible to follow Alison while guiding her through the basics of making a poodle. But the friendly lesson turned out to be a not so easy feat when Alison saw her struggling to spin the globe.

"Kelly!" the Community Alum said as she joked scolding the host during the day. "I said spin and hold! Don't be afraid of the balloon! I've never taught this before."

Still unable to twist the globe as indicated, The voice The competitive side of the judge came out. "Seriously?" He told the balloon while unraveling. Showing some support, Alison encouraged Kelly to move on. "You can still do it," he cheered. "Go, go, go! You can do it. It won't explode."