Kelly Clarkson Learning to make balloons with animals is the most fun

Adam Christopher / NBCUniversal)
What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, right?
In Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson showhost Kelly Clarkson faced her fears and enlisted as a guest Alison Brie to guide her in an animal manufacturing demonstration with balloons.
After knowing that the RADIANCE The star used to be a party clown in her teens and is an expert in the arts of the globe, the singer of "Since U Been Gone,quot; did everything possible to follow Alison while guiding her through the basics of making a poodle. But the friendly lesson turned out to be a not so easy feat when Alison saw her struggling to spin the globe.
"Kelly!" the Community Alum said as she joked scolding the host during the day. "I said spin and hold! Don't be afraid of the balloon! I've never taught this before."
Still unable to twist the globe as indicated, The voice The competitive side of the judge came out. "Seriously?" He told the balloon while unraveling. Showing some support, Alison encouraged Kelly to move on. "You can still do it," he cheered. "Go, go, go! You can do it. It won't explode."
Finally dominating the movement and creating the poodle's head, Kelly couldn't contain her enthusiasm. "YES!" he shouted before moving on to the next part of the globe.
Once he applauded Kelly's progress, Alison jumped into the second part of the demonstration, which consisted of turning the globe three more times to form the dog's body and front legs. Despite being the same instructions as before, Kelly still had some difficulty doing well.
"Go ahead," he told Alison. "& # 39; Because this, we will be here for, like, the duration of a movie."
By giving Kelly the chance to solve it, Alison completed her poodle and showed it to the public. Still struggling to spin the balloons, Kelly looked at the cameramen and said, "We are going to edit this. It will be great. Good heavens! I can't say it during the day!"
But nevertheless, she persisted. After a couple more turns, the "Piece By Piece,quot; singer finally got her to join and proudly showed her animal poodle with balloons to the crowd.
While Kelly knelt on the floor and held her poodle up, Alison promoted her in the background, saying: "Yes, yes! To all who said she couldn't do it! You did it!"
Watch the animal creation demonstration with balloons from Kelly and Alison's hilarious game in the video above!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.