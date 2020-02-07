Kelley seems to emerge as a villain in New Bachelor Promo

Is it possible that every woman in The Bachelor this season will have its moment as "villain,quot;?
Hannah Ann has had her time, Victoria F. seems to be on the verge at all times, and the situation changed to Tammy in just two episodes. Now, it seems to be Kelley's turn. In an exclusive promotion, Kelley says things like "Give me a rose, itch, let's go,quot; and "if you're weak, you're not going to last,quot; and "the other girls are boys,quot; and "just look at me, I'm a lawyer."
"In a season of drama, nobody saw her coming," the voiceover says ominously. But, honestly, this season, it doesn't surprise us much.
Kelley left his mark at the beginning of the season as the girl Peter had already met before. They spent a mysterious night in a hotel together before he was single and apparently connected quite hard, and there was even an established date at the same hotel where they met, which gave Kelley an early advantage.
She and Peter have not been together on the screen in recent weeks since then, but she is still there, and now she has Victoria F. calling her a psychopath, if you can believe this promotion.
There is also a tense car trip with Kelley, Victoria and Hannah Ann, "and Peter … never saw this coming."
The description of the episode reveals that this car trip is part of a three-to-one date in which the three women "face,quot;, which does not sound dramatic at all.
In another part of Monday's episode, the entire gang travels to Lima, Peru, where Madison and Peter reach a "defining moment in their relationship,quot; and Peter and Kelsey ride all-terrain vehicles in the mountains.
The Bachelor airs on Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC