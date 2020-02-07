Kelley seems to emerge as a villain in New Bachelor Promo

Is it possible that every woman in The Bachelor this season will have its moment as "villain,quot;?

Hannah Ann has had her time, Victoria F. seems to be on the verge at all times, and the situation changed to Tammy in just two episodes. Now, it seems to be Kelley's turn. In an exclusive promotion, Kelley says things like "Give me a rose, itch, let's go,quot; and "if you're weak, you're not going to last,quot; and "the other girls are boys,quot; and "just look at me, I'm a lawyer."

%MINIFYHTML3128af2e4cb2af5e252b827e3b7262c113% %MINIFYHTML3128af2e4cb2af5e252b827e3b7262c114%

"In a season of drama, nobody saw her coming," the voiceover says ominously. But, honestly, this season, it doesn't surprise us much.

%MINIFYHTML3128af2e4cb2af5e252b827e3b7262c115% %MINIFYHTML3128af2e4cb2af5e252b827e3b7262c116%

Kelley left his mark at the beginning of the season as the girl Peter had already met before. They spent a mysterious night in a hotel together before he was single and apparently connected quite hard, and there was even an established date at the same hotel where they met, which gave Kelley an early advantage.