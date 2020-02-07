Keira Walsh commits the future with Manchester City by signing a three-year contract extension | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLee78f335771f916262e7cf267d661c1511% %MINIFYHTMLee78f335771f916262e7cf267d661c1512%





Keira Walsh has extended his stay at Manchester City

Keira Walsh has committed her future to Manchester City by signing a three-year contract extension

The 22-year-old, who joined the club at the age of 17, has been a pillar in the heart of the city center since her debut against Notts County in July 2014.

Walsh has collected three Continental Cups, two Women's FA Cups and a Women's Super League title in City, with the tenacious midfielder also internationally recognized and won his first England cap in November 2017.

The 22-year-old has represented the Lionesses 26 times, including wearing the bracelet during a 6-0 victory against Kazakhstan in September 2018, and also helped the team finish fourth in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

I am so happy to have extended my contract in the club that I have supported all my life. @ City man 👊🏼 From a little girl in the park, to the end of the cup and winning trophies with this club. Here are many more successful years in blue 💙 pic.twitter.com/tlWaMqIi9H – Keira Walsh (@keira_walsh) February 7, 2020

"It's amazing," said Walsh. "It's important that I renewed my contract with the club I grew up in. It's a special moment for me in my career."

"I still have to pinch myself a little sometimes when I am in and around the building and training. There is no other place I would rather be. I feel safe playing here, it seems that I play well every game and the team is playing well

"For me now, it's about moving on and taking possession of other people's games, helping them improve, being more leaders in the team. I'm really happy to have put the pen on paper."