Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant have been dating for years

It seems that Keanu Reeves Y Alexandra Grant They have been dating for much longer than fans thought.
Jennifer Tilly saying Page six the 55-year-old actor and the 47-year-old artist have been together for years.
"I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, (Grant) said: & # 39; Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend & # 39; and I said: & # 39; Wait. What? What? What? What? ? & # 39; " The actress told the media at the American Red Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection event on Wednesday.
Some assumed it was a new romance after Matrix Star and its protagonist made their red carpet debut as a couple in November. The dynamic duo walked hand in hand and posed for photos together at the LACMA Art + Film 2019 Gala in Los Angeles.
"It's really amazing to me how in the last five months, suddenly, she goes to an event with him and everyone goes crazy, like, & # 39; She is his new girlfriend & # 39 ;, because she had gone to many events with him. "Tilly continued. "It suddenly emerged that he has been dating her for several years."
In fact, the Chucky's girlfriend Star thinks they are quite compatible.
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for LACMA
"I saw him at his last art opening, and he doesn't want to be the center of attention, because he's also a very discreet guy, and I think the reason everyone went crazy is that they are the perfect match." Tilly, who met Grant at a dinner years ago, told him Page six. "I think everyone wants to have something like that. Hollywood romance isn't a dazzling wonder."
Reeves and Grant return. They worked together on a 2011 book called Ode to happiness. Reeves provided the text while Grant made the illustrations. Then they released a second book together called Darkness in 2016 and co-founded the publishing house X Artists & # 39; Books in 2017.
