Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant have been dating for years

It seems that Keanu Reeves Y Alexandra Grant They have been dating for much longer than fans thought.

Jennifer Tilly saying Page six the 55-year-old actor and the 47-year-old artist have been together for years.

"I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, (Grant) said: & # 39; Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend & # 39; and I said: & # 39; Wait. What? What? What? What? ? & # 39; " The actress told the media at the American Red Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection event on Wednesday.

Some assumed it was a new romance after Matrix Star and its protagonist made their red carpet debut as a couple in November. The dynamic duo walked hand in hand and posed for photos together at the LACMA Art + Film 2019 Gala in Los Angeles.

"It's really amazing to me how in the last five months, suddenly, she goes to an event with him and everyone goes crazy, like, & # 39; She is his new girlfriend & # 39 ;, because she had gone to many events with him. "Tilly continued. "It suddenly emerged that he has been dating her for several years."