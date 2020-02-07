Keanu Reeves abandons Neo's old appearances in the first photos of the set & # 39; Matrix 4 & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLa57fdc1fc0b9b2525094b06a5de2cf9c11% %MINIFYHTMLa57fdc1fc0b9b2525094b06a5de2cf9c12%

Instead of rocking Neo's slipped back hair and well-shaved face, the actor of & # 39; John Wick & # 39; It maintains its own current style as it begins filming the new installment of the science fiction movie franchise.

Keanu Reeves is back as Neo in the first photos of "Matrix 4"The actor and his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss They were seen on the set in San Fransisco on Wednesday, February 5 when the filming of the new sequel began.

Judging by the photos shared by the San Francisco Examiner newspaper in Bay Area, it seems that Reeves & # 39; Neo will have a new look in the next film. Represented between scenes taken on the streets of the Chinatown section, the 55-year-old actor was seen shaking his own current style, which includes long hair and a beard.

This is a deviation from Neo's old looks that saw him wearing slipped back hair and shaved face. He also wore blue jeans instead of the usual all-black outfit, without Neo's characteristic black sunglasses.

Moss, who repeats his role as Trinity, also seemed to have a relaxed style with a dark jacket, although he still wears short hair like his character's in the previous three films.

Some Twitter users have shared their opinions about the supposed new appearance of Neo in the next movie, with a fan writing: "Some of you don't even stay up at night worried if Keanu Reeves is going to cut his hair for the womb 4 yf *** ing shows ".

In addition to Reeves and Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith it has been confirmed that he will repeat his role as Niobe, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II he is reportedly released as a young Morpheus and Neil Patrick Harris It is added to play a mysterious role. Laurence Fishburne played Morpheus in the original trilogy, while Hugo Weaving He does not return as the evil Agent Smith due to a programming problem.

Lana Wachowski returns as director of "The Matrix 4" and serves as a producer along with Grant Hill. The details of the plot are still kept secret, but it is reported that the plot involves time travel. The film will be released on May 21, 2021 in the United States.